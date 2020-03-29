<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Manchester City will reject all transfer offers for Riyad Mahrez.

According to The Sun the Sky Blues have no intentions of selling the Algeria international and will reject any approach from Paris Saint-Germain.

The French champions have been heavily linked with a move for the Algerian winger, but City have no intentions of offloading the 29-year-old who joined them from English Premier League rivals Leicester City in 2018.





Mahrez still has three years left on his current City deal, having penned a five-year-contract with the club on his arrival two years ago.

The 2019 Africa Cup of Nations winning captain has scored nine goals and assisted a further 14 in 37 appearances across all competitions this season.

Often used as an impact sub, Mahrez has been a consistent starter in the UEFA Champions League for City this season and played the full 90 minutes in their 2-1 win over Real Madrid.

In total, he has directly contributed to 47 goals in 81 games for City.