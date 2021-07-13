Manchester City rule out move for Barcelona forward

Manchester City have reportedly ruled out a move for Antoine Griezmann – but are ready to step up their interest in Harry Kane and Erling Braut Haaland.

Pep Guardiola is targeting a new striker this summer after allowing Sergio Aguero to leave and Kane is his top target, while Haaland is another option.

Reports in Spain have suggested City could move for Griezmann but the Sun claim sources at the Etihad have said the Barcelona man is not a player who is on their radar.

City could step up attempts to sign Kane now the Euros is over. Jack Grealish is a player City are targeting but, like Kane, he could cost over £100m.