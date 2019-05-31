There’s been plenty of posturing and talk in the press, but it seems that Bayern Munich have finally made an official move for Leroy Sané.
As has been their tactic with a few other transfer targets over the past few windows, the Bayern board have gone public with their admiration of Sané recently.
But now a story has confirmed that the Bavarian giants have lodged a bid of €80m for the Germany international.
That would be a club record for Bayern, however the Guardian say that Manchester City have acted swiftly and rejected the offer.
They state that Pep Guardiola is keen to keep the 23-year-old, but at the same time does feel he has enough cover in wide areas should Sané push through a move.
It’s thought that a bid of €100m would be accepted by the Premier League champions.