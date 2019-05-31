<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

There’s been plenty of posturing and talk in the press, but it seems that Bayern Munich have finally made an official move for Leroy Sané.

As has been their tactic with a few other transfer targets over the past few windows, the Bayern board have gone public with their admiration of Sané recently.

But now a story has confirmed that the Bavarian giants have lodged a bid of €80m for the Germany international.

That would be a club record for Bayern, however the Guardian say that Manchester City have acted swiftly and rejected the offer.

They state that Pep Guardiola is keen to keep the 23-year-old, but at the same time does feel he has enough cover in wide areas should Sané push through a move.

It’s thought that a bid of €100m would be accepted by the Premier League champions.