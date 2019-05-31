SKY

There’s been plenty of posturing and talk in the press, but it seems that Bayern Munich have finally made an official move for Leroy Sané.

As has been their tactic with a few other transfer targets over the past few windows, the Bayern board have gone public with their admiration of Sané recently.

But now a story has confirmed that the Bavarian giants have lodged a bid of €80m for the Germany international.

That would be a club record for Bayern, however the Guardian say that Manchester City have acted swiftly and rejected the offer.

They state that Pep Guardiola is keen to keep the 23-year-old, but at the same time does feel he has enough cover in wide areas should Sané push through a move.

It’s thought that a bid of €100m would be accepted by the Premier League champions.

