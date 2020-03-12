Manchester City’s Champions League round of 16 clash with Real Madrid next week has been postponed.

A Manchester City statement read: “The decision to postpone Tuesday’s game was made in conjunction with UEFA and follows confirmation that players from Real Madrid will self-isolate for fifteen days, after it emerged that a player from the club’s basketball team tested positive for COVID-19.

“The club sends it best wishes to the players and staff at Real Madrid’s football and basketball teams.


“Further information regarding the rescheduled date and related ticketing information will follow in due course.”

Juventus confirmed on Wednesday that defender Daniele Rugani has tested positive for coronavirus. They were also set to play in the Champions League on Tuesday, against Lyon in Turin.

