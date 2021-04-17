



Manchester City are ready to open new contract talks with Phil Foden.

The Mirror says City are believed to be preparing a new contract offer for Foden as the club look to reward the midfielder for his influential performances.

The 20-year-old has been in stunning form for Pep Guardiola’s side, scoring the winning goals in both legs of City’s Champions League quarter-final win over Borussia Dortmund.





Foden signed a deal with the club in 2018, which sees him earn £30,000-a-week and runs until 2024.

City are willing to offer him a new contract worth £100,000-a-week which would see his deal extended through to 2026.

City are wary that all of Europe’s biggest clubs would be keen to sign Foden should the opportunity present itself, and want to tie down a player that first joined them at U9 level.