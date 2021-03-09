PSG will reportedly set a whopping asking price of £174million this summer for star striker Kylian Mbappe if the Frenchman decides not to extend his contract.

Manchester City will not pursue the signing of Kylian Mbappe this summer.

Mbappe is one of the hottest prospects in world football, having burst onto the scene with Monaco a few years back. He has since gone on to become a World Cup winner with France and a multiple Ligue 1 champion with PSG.

Still only 22, Mbappe has a bright future ahead of him. Many have predicted him as a future Ballon d’Or winner.

PSG may face a battle to keep hold of him. His contract is due to expire next summer, so they must tie him down to a new deal to avoid losing him for free.


Mbappe’s situation has a number of admirers watching on. Real Madrid have always seemed to be the prime suitor, but may not be able to afford him.

Therefore, there has been talk of a Premier League move. Liverpool are long-term admirers and have been urged to reignite their interest.

However, it would be a difficult deal – complicated further by interest from rival clubs. For example, he is on Manchester United’s shortlist – even if he is not the top priority.

