



Manchester City will not pursue the signing of Kylian Mbappe this summer.

Mbappe is one of the hottest prospects in world football, having burst onto the scene with Monaco a few years back. He has since gone on to become a World Cup winner with France and a multiple Ligue 1 champion with PSG.

Still only 22, Mbappe has a bright future ahead of him. Many have predicted him as a future Ballon d’Or winner.

PSG may face a battle to keep hold of him. His contract is due to expire next summer, so they must tie him down to a new deal to avoid losing him for free.





Mbappe’s situation has a number of admirers watching on. Real Madrid have always seemed to be the prime suitor, but may not be able to afford him.

Therefore, there has been talk of a Premier League move. Liverpool are long-term admirers and have been urged to reignite their interest.

However, it would be a difficult deal – complicated further by interest from rival clubs. For example, he is on Manchester United’s shortlist – even if he is not the top priority.