Manchester City have proposed a radical dual-transfer window for the Premier League.

That’s according to a story in the Daily Mail on Friday which claims that the reigning champions have put forward the idea that teams in England’s top divisions should have two deadline days going forward.

The idea is to alleviate the situation that arose this summer where clubs in Europe had an extra three weeks to sign players after the Premier League closed their window on August 8.

The initial idea was to make sure that teams had their squads in place by the time the season started in August, however no other leagues in Europe changed their deadline day, so it left English teams with a nervous few weeks where continental sides could potentially poach their stars.

The Mail say that City want to have one window for domestic deals – which like this year would finish on the eve of the season.

However the second window, which would allow teams to buy players from abroad, would close at the end of August.

It is understood that the plans were well received by the other 19 Premier League clubs at a meeting on Thursday.