Wolves forward Adama Traoré has impressed Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola so much that the reigning Premier League champions are ready to make an offer for him, according to a report from an Italian media outlet.

The report details how the 23-year-old Spanish winger impressed in both of his appearances against City this season, scoring three goals and providing one assist across both games against the Manchester-based club this season.

The Citizens have therefore decided to prepare an offer for the player. City are ready to put almost €80 million on the table, the report highlights, in order to attempt to sign the player from Wolves.

So far this season Traoré has made 30 appearances across all competitions for Wolves, scoring five goals and providing seven assists in that time.

The player is contracted to Wolves until 2023 and is noted for his incredible dribbling and fast speed.