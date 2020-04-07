<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Douglas Costa and Pep Guardiola could reunite at Manchester City, according to the Corriere dello Sport, as the Juventus winger seems ready to leave Turin.

The Spanish tactician and former Bayern Munich boss could be ready to offer Douglas Costa a way out of the Bianconeri and allegedly tried to bring the Brazilian star to the Etihad Stadium in the past.

At that time the 29-year-old was not on the market but after struggling with injuries and playing time under Maurizio Sarri this term, the Old Lady could be ready to listen to offers this summer.





The Brazil international has been limited to a mere 14 games in Serie A this campaign and has been struggling with hamstring problems since his time at Bayern Munich.

Guardiola brought Douglas Costa to Die Roten in 2015 and helped the club win the League in his two seasons at the Allianz-Arena in Bavaria.

But the winger moved to Juventus one year after the Manchester City coach left the German Bundesliga and now Corriere dello Sport claims City might be prepared to enter the chase for his signature once again.

The newspaper reveals that they may have to be prepared for a fight with Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid.