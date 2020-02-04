<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Manchester City lost their sixth Premier League match of the season when they were beaten 2-0 away at Tottenham on Sunday.

The result leaves them a ridiculous 22 points behind league leaders Liverpool and after the game, Pep Guardiola and his players had a frank discussion which lasted a whopping 45 minutes.

And according to the Daily Mail, some players complained to Guardiola during that dressing room dressing down that he tinkers with his team selection too much.

Perhaps they have a point. The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss hasn’t picked the same starting XI for consecutive matches all season and he reportedly took the criticism he received from his players on board after the Spurs defeat.





Last year, City had a similarly heated inquest following a defeat away at Newcastle in late January and that proved to be the last Premier League game they would lose all season as they ultimately pipped Liverpool to the title by one point.

But with the title race already all over bar the shouting this term, City will be hoping to salvage their season by challenging for the Champions League, and it seems the players believe too much rotation could harm their chances in that competition too.

According to the Mail, Guardiola has made 76 changes to his team in the Premier League this season – more than any other manager in the division.

Chelsea’s Frank Lampard is second with 60, Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp has made 46 and Leicester’s Brendan Rodgers follows closely behind with 44.

And at the bottom of the list is Sheffield United’s Chris Wilder, who has changed his team just 30 times in 25 matches.