Manchester City have held talks with Napoli over a move for midfielder Jorginho, according to the player’s agent.

The Brazilian-born Italy international has been identified as one of Pep Guardiola’s top targets this summer as a replacement for Yaya Toure, whose contract expires.

Napoli value Jorginho, 26, at around £50 million with several Premier League clubs interested in him although his agent Joao Santos says he could even remain with the Serie A side if new boss Carlo Ancelotti wants him to stay.

“Napoli and Manchester City continue to talk, but we’ll have to see if Carlo Ancelotti wants him or not,” Santos told Italian radio station Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli.

“Ancelotti was a real surprise, but football is dynamic and you turn over a new page quickly.

“Today Jorginho is a Napoli player, he has not signed anything with anyone and Napoli have not negotiated a deal with anyone.

“However, Napoli and Manchester City continue to talk and discuss things calmly. We’ll see what happens in future.

“We’ll have to see if Ancelotti wants Jorginho or not, I don’t know what the situation is right now. The player is certainly appreciated by Pep Guardiola and many other coaches.”

Jorginho is in no rush to decide his future with Italy failing to qualify for this summer’s World Cup in Russia. He is currently with the national team preparing for friendlies with Saudi Arabia, France and the Netherlands over the next week.

Former Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri, who left last week after running Juventus close to the title, has been linked with a possible move to Chelsea and could be interested in taking Jorginho with him.

“I don’t know about those negotiations,” Santos added. “I can’t hypothesise a move along with Sarri to Chelsea because we don’t know yet whether that’ll happen or not.”

City were close to signing Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Fred in January but have now switched focus from the Brazilian, who looks like he could now move to Manchester United.