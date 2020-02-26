(From L, Front) Manchester City’s Algerian midfielder Riyad Mahrez, Manchester City’s English midfielder Raheem Sterling, Manchester City’s Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva, Manchester City’s German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan and Manchester City’s Portuguese defender Joao Cancelo and (From L, Rear) Manchester City’s Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson, Manchester City’s Brazilian midfielder Fernandinho, Manchester City’s Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus, Manchester City’s Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, Manchester City’s Argentinian defender Nicolas Otamendi and Manchester City’s French defender Benjamin Mendy pose for a team photo prior to the UEFA Champions League Group C football match Atalanta Bergamo vs Manchester City on November 6, 2019 at the San Siro stadium in Milan. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP)

Manchester City’s appeal against their two-year European ban has been officially registered by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, CAS announced on Wednesday.

The Premier League club have vowed to fight the sanction imposed by UEFA on February 14 for breaching financial fair play regulations.

Although CAS did not indicate a time-frame for the appeal process, it is expected to take several months.

In a statement, CAS said: “The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has registered an appeal filed by Manchester City football club against the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA).”


City face losing hundreds of millions of pounds in prize money, TV revenue, gate receipts and sponsorship income should their appeal against the ban fail.

Last week City Football Group CEO Ferran Soriano said the club hoped to have their appeal heard by CAS before the start of next season’s Champions League.

He said UEFA’s charges against the club of overstating their sponsorship revenue between 2012 and 2016 and failing to cooperate with an investigation were “simply not true.”

Get more stories like this on Twitter

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

More Stories