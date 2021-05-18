Ahead of the ultimate fixture in European football, the UEFA Champions League final match between the English Premier League duo of Manchester City and Chelsea, the owner of the Etihad club, Sheikh Mansour, has taken a decision to cover the costs of flights and transfers of their fans travelling to support the club.

City are permitted to take 6,000 supporters to their first-ever Champions League final and Mansour will cover the flight costs of all those supporters willing to travel and be in-person spectators of the football showpiece at the Porto Stadium.

The choice of a venue was the cause of some uncertainty for fans wishing to purchase tickets and make travel plans in time for the final after COVID-19 protocols caused it to be shifted from the Istanbul venue of the initial hosts to Porto. Restrictions in Portugal will require fans to complete their travel from Manchester and back in 24 hours, which drove up costs.

As a means of helping, City owner confirmed he will cover the flight and transfer costs for fans and is offering an official day trip travel package from Manchester to Porto to the 6,000 supporters able to get their hands on a ticket.





Mansour said: “Pep and the team have had such a remarkable season and their reaching the Champions League Final after a very challenging year represents a truly historic moment for the Club.

“It is therefore incredibly important that as many fans as possible have the opportunity to attend this special game. Especially those who have supported Manchester City through good and bad times for so many years.”

For City Chairman, Khaldoon Al Mubarak: “The challenges faced by supporters ahead of this final are multiple, both in financial and logistical terms.

“Hopefully His Highness’ initiative allows the majority of our attending fans to focus on enjoying the day rather than worrying about how to bear the burden of travel costs which have become all the more onerous due to the effects of the pandemic.”

The club also have confirmed that more ticket and travel information will be made available later on Tuesday, with the sale process to begin from Wednesday onwards.