Manchester City have offered €45 million for Leicester City central defender Çaglar Söyüncü, according to Turkish outlet Aksam as translated by ‘ManCity Türkiye‘.

Pep Guardiola’s defensive injuries have severely hampered any serious title challenge for his side this season, with reoccurring injuries to the likes of John Stones and Benjamin Mendy, as well as the serious problem dealt to Aymeric Laporte back in August. Despite the rise of Fernandinho and Eric Garcia in the absence of Laporte, some City fans have called upon the club to recruit a new defender this month.

According to Turkish newspaper Aksam, the current Premier League champions have offered €45 million for the central defender – a player Pep Guardiola is described as wanting ‘at all costs‘. The report claims that Brendan Rodgers’ side are demanding a sum in the region of €70 million, and judging by previous Manchester City transfer business, a sum that is far beyond the club’s current reach.

The 23-year-old is not the first defender to be linked with a move to Manchester City in the last four weeks, and not the first from Leicester City. Ben Chilwell has previously been linked with an Etihad switch, along with the likes of Ruben Dias and Pau Torres from Benfica and Villarreal respectably. Although the names will keep coming our way, it remains highly unlikely that the Blues will form any concrete interest this month.