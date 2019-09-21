<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Manchester City are keeping tabs on 15-year-old Turkish midfielder Altinordu midfielder Burak Ince.

The 15-year-old became the youngest ever player to appear in Turkey’s second division when he debuted for Altinordu last month, and he has since featured on two more occasions for the club.

According to Fotospor, scouts from City watched Ince in action against Eskisehirspor last weekend, where the teenager both scored and provided an assist in a 4-1 win.

The report claims that the English champions were one of three European clubs in attendance to watch the youngster, with Lille and Freiburg also monitoring his progress.

Ince, who largely operates in the middle of the park, has represented Turkey at Under-14, Under-15 and Under-16 level.

Pep Guardiola’s side will be looking to bounce back from their 3-2 defeat at Norwich City last weekend when they host Watford on Saturday afternoon.