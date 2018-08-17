Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne will be out for three months because of a knee injury.

The Belgium international, a second-half substitute in Sunday’s 2-0 victory over Arsenal, suffered the injury in training on Wednesday.

City say De Bruyne, 27, has a lateral collateral ligament lesion in his right knee, but does not need surgery.

He missed 12 games in 2016 after injuring the same knee during an EFL Cup semi-final victory over Everton.

De Bruyne was City’s player of the season last term, scoring 12 goals and providing 21 assists as his side won the Premier League and EFL Cup.

He is likely to miss league games against Liverpool (7 October), Tottenham (28 October) and Manchester United (11 November), and the opening Champions League group games.