Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola took a break from pre-season preparations to visit the Yankee Stadium in New York.

Unfortunately for Guardiola torrential rain prevented him seeing any action as the game between the New York Mets and the Yankees was postponed without a single pitch thrown.

City are in the United States to take part in the International Champions Cup and Guardiola will be looking for a reaction after they got their tour off to a shaky start in Chicago.

The reigning Premier League champions were beaten 1-0 by Borussia Dortmund in their opening fixture and now face rivals Liverpool in New Jersey on Thursday before heading to Miami to play Bayern Munich.

Taking time out of their hectic schedule, Guardiola visited the Yankee Stadium, home to the world famous baseball team, the New York Yankees.

MLS side New York City FC also play their home games at the stadium and current manager Dome Torrent was on hand to meet his City counterpart.

Yankees’ manager Aaron Boone showed Guardiola around the stadium before the pair were pictured alongside the Premier League trophy in each other’s respective shirts.