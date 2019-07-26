<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Manchester City have sent midfielder Yangel Herrera to LaLiga club Granada on a season-long loan.

Herrera, 21, returns to Spain after making 16 top-flight appearances for Huesca during the second half of last term.

The Venezuela international had spent the previous two years on loan at New York City, a sister club of the Premier League champions.

Herrera started three times at the recent Copa America, helping Venezuela to secure a 0-0 draw against Brazil.

His new club, Granada, sealed a return to LaLiga by finishing second in the Segunda Division last season.

City announced the transfer in a short Twitter statement, with Granada saying he would train with his new team-mates on Friday morning.