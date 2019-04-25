<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Paul Pogba, six Manchester City players and four from Liverpool have have been named in the PFA Team of The Year 2018-19,

The six Manchester City players in the PFA Team of The Year are goalkeeper Ederson who has kept 18 clean sheets so far this season, centre-half Aymeric Laporte, Bernardo Silva and Fernandinho and forwards Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling.

The Liverpool players are full-backs, Andrew Robertson and Trent-Alexander Arnold; centre-half Virgil van Dijk and forward Sadio Mane.

But there is no room for Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah or Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who have both scored 19 league goals this season.

Tottenham’s Harry Kane and Chelsea’s Eden Hazard, with 17 and 16 Premier League goals respectively, also miss out.

The PFA Team of the Year was voted for by members of the Professional Footballers’ Association, the players’ union.

It is the second successive year where Manchester City have provided the most players from one club for the Team of The Season as they had five of the 11 in the 2017-18 side.