Man City are set to swoop for Bayern Munich star Kingsley Coman if Leroy Sane joins the German champions this summer, according to reports.

The German winger Sane, 23, missed out on a return to his homeland in the summer after he was ruled out for seven months with an ACL injury against Liverpool in early August.

Bayern are expected to make another move for the former Schalke star once he returns to fitness and the player’s agent has already met with their club representatives to discuss a transfer.

According to Sky Sports News, City are already planning for Sane’s summer exit by monitoring Coman, who Pep Guardiola views as the ideal replacement.

The Spaniard managed France international Coman for a season during his time at the Allianz Arena, and would struggle for game time if Bayern sign another attacker.

The Bavarian outfit already added to their stacked options with the double capture of Phillippe Coutinho and Ivan Perisic this summer, while Serge Gnabry has proven undroppable with his recent form.

Another option for City is thought to be Real Sociedad superstar Mikel Oyarzabal.

The 22-year-old has a £68m release clause in his contract and came on the Premier League Champions’ radar for his performances for Spain in their U21 triumph in the European Championships.

In 13 appearances, he has scored four and assisted a further quartet with Sociedad sitting fifth in the league, two points behind Madrid and Barcelona.

Bizarrely, despite Sane looking to leave City, he could be followed by current boss Pep following shock links of a return to managerless Bayern.

Guardiola quit as Munich boss in 2016 to take charge at the Etihad.

The Spaniard, 48, signed a two-year extension to his City deal in 2018, said to be worth £19.5million-a-year and taking him up until 2021.

Munich are ready to keep caretaker boss Hansi Flick in charge this season and appoint Guardiola in the summer.