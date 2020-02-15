<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Manchester City have reportedly been ‘keeping an eye’ on their European rivals’ financial activities following their own ban from the Champions League.

Uefa revealed on Friday that the reigning Premier League champions were to be barred from playing in the Champions League for two years following serious breaches of Financial Fair Play.

It has sent shockwaves through the game with other sides across Europe now fearing that they could be next.





And according to The Athletic, City are ready to accuse any other teams of wrongdoing if they believe there is reason to do so.

Their report states that: “Manchester City have been keeping a studious eye on their European rivals’ financial activities since they have been under investigation. They have been taking notes on transfer expenditure, and clubs receiving extra funds from sponsors.”

The Etihad outfit have already confirmed that they will appeal the ban and will lodge a formal complaint to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.