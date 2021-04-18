



Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish’s contract carries a buyout clause.

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City are ready to launch a bid for the England midfielder, who is currently out injured.

Football Insider says City have been told that Grealish now have a release clause after signing a new contract at Villa Park last September.





Manchester United have also been keen on the 25-year-old in the past but it is unclear if they will be able to match their rivals when it comes to finances.

Sheikh Mansour-owned City are primed for a huge summer in the transfer market, despite Guardiola playing down a move for Erling Haaland.

And Grealish has ‘told friends’ he would like a move to the Etihad Stadium.