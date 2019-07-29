<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Manchester City have reportedly identified Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Oyarzabal as a potential replacement for Leroy Sané.

Sané has been heavily linked with Bayern Munich, who according to manager Niko Kovač are ‘confident’ of securing a deal.

According to AS, City are prepared to match Oyarzabal’s €75m release clause should they decide to sell their 23-year-old winger.

The Premier League champions are said to have contacted the player already to gauge his interest in signing.

Real Sociedad, however, do not want to lose Oyarzabal and will hold extension talks with him next week.

According to SportBild, a bid of €90m from Bayern could tempt City into negotiating.