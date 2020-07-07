



Manchester City has won the battle to host the reverse fixture of the round of 16 against Real Madrid at the Etihad Stadium after facing some uncertainty to play the match in England.

The British government announced selected sports stars would be exempt from quarantine requirements when competing in the country.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic and quarantine measures, UEFA initially planned the remaining fixtures to be played in Lisbon, Portugal.

The European football governing body also planned the tournament to be completed on a single-game knockout basis after the last 16.





Manchester City agreed to the new format just like every other clubs but the Sky Blues were not placed with the idea that the reverse fixture of the tie to be played at Lisbon and have appealed such decision after Real Madrid played the first leg at Santiago Bernabeu in front of their fans.

Manchester City has now lobbied hard to preserve their home advantage, even though the game will be played behind closed doors.

Real Madrid want the match to be played in Portugal, because of travel and health concerns but it seems the lost this to Manchester City and report in Madrid suggested that Manchester City has won the battle to stage the second-leg at their stadium.

Manchester City defeated Real Madrid 2-1 in the first leg of the encounter and captain Sergio Ramos sent off in the process after the defender received his second booking of the night.