



Manchester City are reportedly bracing themselves for a two-window transfer ban when FIFA return their findings into a long-term investigation in the coming days.

The Citizens have been investigated for allegedly breaching rules relating to the signing of minors, including the recruitment of Jadon Sancho from Watford in 2015.

Chelsea were recently told that they will be unable to sign players for the next year and, according to The Sun, City will receive an identical punishment to their Premier League rivals.

A FIFA insider is quoted by the publication as saying: “We have been investigating City as part of a long-term investigation.

“We expect there will be an announcement on City, very similar to the one we made on Chelsea, in the next week or two. It is coming very soon.”

City had been tipped to move for Leicester City full-back Ben Chilwell as part of a £350m spending spree, with manager Pep Guardiola recently admitting that he is targeting players in four positions.

However, the English champions will have to make do with their current squad until their impending ban is lifted in June 2020, unless they can successful argue against FIFA’s decision.