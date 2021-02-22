



Manchester City will get back to the Champions League with an away tie against German outfit Borussia Monchengladbach. However, the match will take place in Budapest due to coronavirus restrictions.

Manchester City are the runaway leaders in the Premier League moment, 10 points above closest competitors Manchester United. Borussia Monchengladbach, on the other hand, are 7th in the Bundesliga but the match promises to be no easy ride.

Borussia Monchengladbach has faced Manchester City on four occasions in the Champions League but never saw victory. According to Sports Betting Dime, Pep Guardiola’s team is expected to win and remain a top 3 favorite to win the UCL trophy. City have won three of the matches while the other was a draw.

However, Gladbach are a changed side. They almost topped a group that had Real Madrid while they also came above Inter Milan. They are in the German Cup quarter-finals and have already beaten Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig at home this season.





However, this match won’t be played in Germany due to coronavirus restrictions. The game will be played in Budapest, just like the RB Leipzig v Liverpool match. This means that there will be no home advantage.

The furthest the Germans have reached in this competition was in 1977 when they lost the final to Liverpool. City have never progressed beyond the semi-final, and will be hoping to do so this season.

European heavyweights like Juventus, Barcelona, Real Madrid and even Liverpool are having domestic problems so both sides will fancy their chances if they make it through. However, Bayern Munich remain a dominant force in European football but even they showed that they aren’t unstoppable after they drew their last Bundesliga match against Arminia Bielefeld.

No matter what happens, the match in Budapest during the week promises to be an interesting match. City are the favourites and more so due to the fact that Porto are the only home side that has won in the last 16 of this edition thus far.