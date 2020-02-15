<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Manchester City are ‘highly likely’ to face a Premier League points deduction after they were banned by Europe’s football governing body UEFA.

Man City were banned from participating in the Champions League for two years and also received a £25million fine for breaching Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations.

According to The Independent, the Premier League will be forced to act due to its own licensing, which pertains to UEFA’s FFP rules.

UEFA’s Adjudicatory Chamber found that Man City overstated its sponsorship revenue.





Although Man City’s Champions League ban could be overturned, that is unlikely to be the case for any punishment that they face from the Premier League.

The report indicates that Premier League committees had already discussed potential punishments in the event that UEFA punished Man City.

The Premier League champions are currently in second place in the Premier League on 51 points, 22 points adrift of runaway leaders Liverpool.

They will take on Spanish giants Real Madrid in the Champions League round of 16.