Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho is the subject of interest from former club Manchester City; who are ‘expected’ to bid for the winger in the summer, according to the Daily Mail.

Sancho was brought into City’s youth academy from Watford in 2015; but found first team minutes from Pep Guardiola hard to come by and left for Borussia Dortmund in 2017 for £10m.





The winger has taken Germany by storm; scoring 25 goals and setting up 31 in 51 starts. The Mail also say league leaders Liverpool have told Dortmund that they intend to sign Sancho. With the reds now adding their name to an ever-growing list of admirers containing both Manchester clubs, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Dortmund are expected to demand at least £100m for the 19-year-old; a fee which would comfortably break City’s current record signing of Rodri for £62m. The English champions are “expected” to make a bid – this would perhaps be made more likely should Leroy Sané complete his long-rumoured move to Bayern Munich.