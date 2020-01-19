<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Manchester City are on the hunt for centre-backs again, and according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, they have enquired about the availability of Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni.

The report says the club have made contact in ‘recent days’, however the response of ‘no’ was quite emphatic.

City are certainly in the market for a centre-back, with captain of ten years Vincent Kompany departing the club to take up a coaching role at Anderlecht.





Alongside that, Nicolas Otamendi looks likely to leave the club in the summer and even the recent performances of John Stones have brought into question his future in blue.

Bastoni made the switch from Parma to Inter Milan last season, and has cemented his place under Antonio Conte, racking up ten Serie A appearances this campaign.

Following on from this report, a story this morning from CalcioMercato stated scouts from both Barcelona AND Manchester City have drawn up only ‘extremely positive reports’ for the centre back and are preparing for a ‘summer assault’.