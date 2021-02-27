



Manchester City defender John Stones hailed their victory over West Ham on Saturday.

Stones proved the matchwinner for the 2-1 triumph.

He said, “A lot of credit must go to West Ham. We knew what they would do. How they have been playing and their position speaks for itself. All credit. We had to fight them to the last few minutes. We were a bit deflated at half-time.

“We weren’t at our free-flowing best as we have been. But that is down to how they set up. West Ham showed great character in the second-half.





“I try and chip in [with goals]. Some days it doesn’t come off for the forwards and today me and Ruben chipped in. It is part of us being a team. We are just glad to get three points and keep the run going.

“Can only give credit to Ruben for moving to a new country and club and how he has played straight away. He has been outstanding.

“We go about our business in our own way and keep fighting. We are playing the football we were a few seasons ago. We have fighters in the dressing room. It has been an incredible few months. We are in every competition to try and win them.”