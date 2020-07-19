



Manchester City are reportedly considering legal action against LaLiga president Javier Tebas.

That’s according to a story in the Sunday Mirror, which claims that City have consulted lawyers as to whether they can sue Tebas regarding his comments about their overturned ban from European competition.

City are furious after Tebas revealed his anger at the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s decision to allow City to compete in the Champions League, having previously claimed that they are guilty of “financial doping”.





A source at City told the Mirror: “We are aware of what Mr Tebas has been saying in the days since the Court of Arbitration for Sport announced their decision on our appeal.

“The matter has now been referred to our legal team to see if there is a course of action we can take to redress the balance.

“Mr Tebas’ views on the club are without any foundation. An independent body has ruled that UEFA’s decision to ban us from Europe was wrong.

“And the suggestion that we have got off on a technicality is both flawed and damaging to our reputation.”

City host Real Madrid in their Champions League last-16 second leg on August 7, where they currently lead the tie 2-1.