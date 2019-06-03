<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Manchester City have signed midfielder Laura Coombs on a two-year contract.

The 28-year-old leaves Liverpool at the end of her contract having spent the past two years on Merseyside.

Twice capped by England, she was part of the Chelsea side that won a league and cup double in 2015 and has also played for Arsenal and in the United States for the Los Angeles strikers.

“City are a really ambitious club and there are a lot of things in my career I still want to achieve,” Coombs said.

“I’d love to get far in the Champions League,” she added to the club website. “I’ve played a few games at previous clubs but here, I feel there’s a real opportunity to go deep into the competition.”

Manager Nick Cushing commented: “She has the potential to be a top player and we are very excited to have Laura at Manchester City where we feel we can give her the opportunity to play at her highest level.”