



Manchester City have confirmed that Kevin De Bruyne has signed a new two-year extension to his contract, keeping the midfielder at the Etihad until 2025.

The Premier League leaders have been in talks with the Belgium international for some time as they looked to secure the long-term future of the influential star, with the club having now confirmed the news of De Bruyne putting pen to paper.

The 29-year-old has established himself as one of the best players in world football during his five-and-a-half year spell with the club to date, winning two league titles amongst his seven major honours and winning the PFA Player of the Year award in 2019/20 after equalling the Premier League’s single season assist record.

De Bruyne has remained a crucial part of Pep Guardiola’s side this season as City chase an unprecedented quadruple, opening the scoring in the club’s 2-1 win over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The midfielder has scored eight goals and provided a further 15 assists in all competitions so far this season, whilst he recently moved into the Premier League’s all-time top 10 for goals provided.





Speaking on his deal, De Bruyne told the club’s website he was delighted to be extending his stay.

“I could not be happier,” De Bruyne said.

“Since joining City in 2015, I have felt at home. I love the fans, my family are settled here in Manchester and my own game has developed really well.

“This football club is geared for success. It offers me everything I need to maximise my performance, so signing this contract was a straightforward decision. I am playing the best football of my career and I honestly feel there is more to come.

“Pep and I see football in the same way. Having that relationship with a manager is so important to me because our objectives are totally aligned and we want the same things.

“My focus now is on ensuring we have a successful end to the current campaign. Our results and performances so far have been excellent, but we need to make sure we end the season with the silverware we deserve.”