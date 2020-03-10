<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Manchester City are confident Sergio Aguero will not depart the club this summer.

The 31-year-old is out of contract at the end of next season and has long stated his plans to finish his career at Argentine club Independiente.

Aguero has been challenged for playing time by Gabriel Jesus this term.





And City’s two-year ban from European competition has also been a cause for concern.

But the Evening Standard claims the Sky Blues believe Aguero will see out the remainder of his contract with the club.

Aguero was reportedly unperturbed after being dropped for the win over Real Madrid last month, boosting the club’s confidence in his commitment.