



Manchester City are ‘confident’ that they can agree a new deal with key player Kevin de Bruyne, claims the Metro.

The Belgian’s contract expires in June 2023, but City are determined to secure de Bruyne’s long-term future at the Etihad Stadium – which is hardly surprising, given his profile as one of the world’s greatest players.

The deal is said to be worth £300,000 a week and would consolidate de Bruyne’s status as the club’s top earner. The Metro says ‘sources’ at City are ‘confident’ that the extension will be agreed.





After the recent CAS verdict, Patrick De Koster, De Bruyne’s agent, hinted at the prospect of such a deal: ‘[Kevin] now has a three-year contract in Manchester, is settled with his family and is feeling good. They have also always been very good with him. Moreover, the number of clubs that can pay him [his salary] is not that big.’

Additionally, the Metro also says that City are ready to offer new deals for two other key figures at the club: Pep Guardiola and Raheem Sterling. The latter has been linked with a move to Spain recently, but that is apparently unlikely in the near future.

Meanwhile, it is hardly a secret that City would be more than happy to see Guardiola sign for at least another twelve months, with the 2020-21 season set to be his last in Manchester. However, it remains to be seen if the Catalan can be convinced to extend his deal.