<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Manchester City completed the signing of Joao Cancelo from Juventus for £60m one day before the transfer window for English clubs shuts.

The 25-year-old right-back became Pep Guardiola’s third signing of the summer following the respective arrivals of Rodri and Angelino from Atletico Madrid and PSV Eindhoven.

Cancelo has signed a contract at the Etihad Stadium until the summer of 2025 which see Cityzen full-back Danilo, 28, move in the opposite direction for a fee of £34.1.

Portugal international said official ​website after the move is completed: “City are a fantastic club, with a brilliant manager and I am delighted to be here,” he said after agreeing on personal terms and completing his medical.

“Everything about them has impressed me, from the facilities to their style of play.

“I am always looking to develop my game and win trophies and I believe I can do that here, so now I’m really looking forward to the new season and testing myself in the Premier League.”

Manchester City director of football Txiki Begiristain said: “Joao is a fine player and an excellent attacking full-back who will provide us with a real threat on the right-hand side.

“We have been impressed with his progress and have no doubt he can continue to shine here in Manchester.

“He fits the profile of player we want here at Manchester City. His best years are ahead of him, he’s technically proficient and has the physical attributes we desire.”

Cancelo, a 14-times-capped Portugal international, spent one season at Juventus after spells at Valencia at Inter Milan, where he provided five assists during his season with Old lady, where he earned a winner’s medal in both Serie A and the Italian Super Cup.