



Manchester City are close to agreeing a deal for Bournemouth centre-back Nathan Aké.

The 25-year-old is expected to becoming Pep Guardiola’s first signing of the summer transfer window, according to The Guardian.

Guardiola is believed to be keen on strengthening his defence after a poor showing this season, and has been linked with a move for Aké repeatedly in the past.





The report states that City will pay a fee in the region of £35m for the former Chelsea defender.

Bournemouth’s relegation to the Championship was all but sealed following the 2-0 defeat to Southampton on Sunday, and will now find it almost impossible to keep hold of the Dutch international.

Aké arrived at the Vitality Stadium for £20m in 2017 and has made 121 appearances for Eddie Howe’s side.