Manchester City are reportedly closing in on deals for Sporting midfielder Bruno Fernandes and Atlético Madrid tempo-setter Rodri.

Fernandes has impressed in Liga NOS this season – scoring 19 goals and assisting 13 – while Rodri is seen as the natural replacement for 34-year-old Fernandinho.

According to Telegraph Sport, the Portugal international is expected to cost £47m with City also happy to meet Rodri’s £70m release clause.

Fierce rivals Manchester United were also tracking Fernandes but the 24-year-old preferred to join Pep Guardiola and close friend Bernardo at the Etihad Stadium.

Should a deal be completed, this would increase the chances of Ilkay Gündogan leaving City this summer.

The Germany midfielder is out of contract next summer and renewal talks have stalled, with the Premier League champions more inclined to sell him than lose him on a free.