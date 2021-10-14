Manchester City chooses Brendan Rodgers as Pep Guardiola’s successor

Manchester City is already planning a future without the Spanish manager. The ‘Sky Blues’ know that Guardiola will be leaving in 2023 and they want Leicester’s manager to replace him by then.

Pep Guardiola already set his expiration date as Manchester City’s manager. The Spanish manager confessed that he will leave the club in 2023, and that’s why ‘The Citizens’ are already searching for his replacement.

‘The Daily Mail’ reports that City have already chosen Guardiola’s replacement, Brendan Rodgers, Leicester’s manager.

The ‘Sky Blues’ already contacted Rodgers to offer him the chance of managing the team in two years, as City will not consider sacking the Catalonian manager.

This contact is the reason why Brendan Rodgers declined Newcastle’s approaches, as the richest team on the line continue his search for a manager.

It is not the first time Manchester City is interested in Rodgers, as the club wanted him to join Mancini’s staff back in 2009, but the Italian manager prefered David Platt.

Rodger’s great role at Leicester made Manchester City’s board considers him the perfect man to continue Guardiola’s legacy.