



Manchester City chiefs believe on-field success can give them an edge over Chelsea in the race for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

According to The Daily Star, City bosses believe winning the Premier League this season will help them beat Chelsea to the signing of Haaland in a £100m deal.





The Borussia Dortmund and Norway striker is among the hottest properties in the European landscape and already has a host of clubs vying for his signature, with a £68m release clause built in his contract that is due to come into effect in 2022.

Pep Guardiola has reportedly made the 20-year-old his No 1 choice to replace Sergio Aguero and club chairman Khaldoon Al-Mubarak is willing to sanction a move for the striker this summer.