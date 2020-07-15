



Manchester City have set aside a 170 million euro budget to strengthen their side this summer.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled on Monday to overturn City’s European ban, meaning they will be competing in the Champions League in 2020/21 while also looking to reclaim their title in the Premier League, having lost it to Liverpool this season.

Now their attention will turn to adding more talent to an already strong squad.





Finding a capable alternative option to Sergio Aguero remains a priority, while David Alaba and Kalidou Koulibaly’s names have also been mentioned as other potential reinforcements.

Valencia’s Ferran Torres and Barcelona target Lautaro Martinez are some of the names they’re considering in attack.

Additionally, Pep Guardiola wants a replacement for Leroy Sane, who has completed his move to Bayern Munich.

City are also looking to renew the contracts of Kevin de Bruyne, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus.