Manchester City skipper Vincent Kompany has paid tribute to Premier League runner up Liverpool after the Cityzens retain the title following a 4-1 win over Brighton Hove and Albion at the AMEX Stadium.

Kompany was of the opinion that Liverpool does not deserve to lose the title after an impressive campaign throughout the season under Jurgen Klopp.

“Back to back…. I think it was the hardest and most satisfying Premier League ever,” Kompany said after the game. “Liverpool were exceptional this year – I don’t mean to rub it in they did not deserve to lose it today.

“We’ve played against such a good team. We won at home at the Etihad and until now we’ve managed to stay ahead,” according to report in the Dailymail.

Manchester City will aim to complete a treble when they take on Watford in the FA Cup.