Former Manchester City boss Stuart Pearce has urged Phil Foden to leave the club in January in a bid to find first team football.

There has been constant talk about the lack of minutes the teenage midfielder has been getting this season, despite Pep Guardiola saying he is “the most talented player” he has seen in a long time.

Foden has played just 101 minutes in all competitions, and Pearce has called for the 19-year-old to bite the bullet and leave City on a short-term deal.

“In January, he (Foden) really needs to look at where he is at the moment,” Pearce told talkSport.

“Game time is absolutely vital for a player of his age. He’s coming to that age where he needs to play some games. I think six months out on loan, if he hasn’t broken into the team, would do him the world of good.

“Guardiola loves the kid to bits, but the bottom line is, you’ve got to play.

“Frank’s chucked a few of the youngsters in at Chelsea and that’s probably brought Foden’s name to the fore a little bit more, because he isn’t getting game time.

“You and I know the best experiences come from game time and not training.”