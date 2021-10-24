Manchester City boss shut down reporter in interview after win vs Brighton

Manchester City cruised to victory over Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium on Saturday evening.

Ilkay Gundogan, Phil Foden (2) and Riyad Mahrez were all on the scoresheet as City triumphed 4-1.

Pep Guardiola’s side scored four times and performed so impressively without a recognised striker.

Foden was deployed as a false nine and he put in a superb performance – scoring twice and setting up Mahrez’s goal.

That led to a Sky Sports reporter suggesting to Guardiola that City might not need to buy a new striker after all.

The reporter asked Guardiola after the game: “Obviously you tried pretty hard to sign a striker in the summer… do you look at it now and feel like you don’t need one because of the extra fluidity you have with Phil [Foden] and whoever plays in that position?”

Guardiola then shut down the reporter brilliantly.

“Sky. I’m going to tell you something…” Guardiola began.

“One day when we are going to lose a game, you will ask me if I miss a striker. I bet you whatever you want. I don’t buy this question, I’m sorry…”

Pep Guardiola: full-time football manager, part-time comedian.

The 50-year-old went on to praise Foden for his performance.

“Some players play in one position, some play football,” Guardiola said, per Man City’s official website.

“The question is it doesn’t matter where he plays, he plays good. It doesn’t matter. What is important is to understand the game… sometimes we need him right, left. It doesn’t matter.

“He can play striker, false nine, winger right and left. In the last games he has many chances and in front of the keeper didn’t take right decisions because is young but I am more than pleased with the performances he has given.

“I like him as a player. He gives us things we need at a times. He has quality to play this role. At Anfield, he played as a winger and was our important player.

“He is a midfield player with a lot of sense for goals, the only thing for Phil is to be calm on and off the pitch because he is still young.”