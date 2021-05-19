Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola refused to discuss the prospect of signing Harry Kane this summer, as what looks set to be a long running transfer saga got underway.

Speculation over Kane’s future is rife and Standard Sport report suggests that the England captain has reiterated his desire to leave Tottenham in search of trophies this summer.

Kane believes he has a gentleman’s agreement in place with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy, after agreeing to stay on for another season, having initially wanted out a year ago.





Chelsea, Manchester City and Man United have all contacted Kane’s entourage about the prospect of a summer move, with the 27-year-old keen to stay in the Premier League.

City are in need of a new striker, with Sergio Aguero set to leave when his contract expires this summer and Gabriel Jesus having struggled to nail down a regular starting berth, with Guardiola often employing a false-nine in his side’s biggest games.

But when asked about the prospect of signing Kane following last night’s 3-2 defeat to Brighton, the Spaniard said: “Next question please. He’s a Tottenham Hotspur player.”