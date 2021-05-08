Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has reacted to Sergio Aguero’s shocking penalty miss during Manchester City’s 2-1 defeat to Chelsea at the Etihad on Saturday.

Man City took the lead through Raheem Sterling in the first half and Aguero shockingly missed the opportunity to give the home side a 2-0 lead before the half time whistle.

The Argentine attempted a Panenka penalty but the chipped effort lacked conviction and was comfortably saved by Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

Chelsea came back very strong in the second, putting up an impressive display that gave them 2 goals from Hakim Ziyech and Marcos Alonso.





With the win, the Blues delayed Manchester City’s Premier League title celebrations and also gave the west London outfit a psychological advantage ahead of the Champions League final on May 29.

Asked about Aguero’s penalty, Guardiola said: “It’s his decision. The taker makes his decision. He decided to take it his way, I’ve nothing to add.”

Speaking on the 2-1 defeat, Guardiola added: “It was a tight game, but in general we played really good. We missed our chance in the last minute of the first half with the penalty.

“They are a top side and we were playing better. We were in a good position but in the end they scored.”