



Manchester City boss, Pep Guardiola, will have no problem if Sergio Aguero decides to stay in the Premier League this summer.

Aguero, 32, is keen to remain in England when he leaves the Etihad in May.

Chelsea are tipped to make a move while Tottenham and even today’s opponents Leeds have also been linked.

And City boss Guardiola said he wants the Argentine to be happy and is not worried about him coming back to haunt his club.





The Spaniard said: “I want the best for him, all of us do. Find the best for Sergio for the last years in his career, for sure.

“We’ll be delighted with the decision he takes, the best for him and his family and career. My preference is his preference. His preference is my preference. The best for him is the best for all of us.”