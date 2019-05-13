<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has broken Jose Mourinho’s record of numbers of trophies won as the Catalan manager overtakes the former Chelsea and Real Madrid manager in terms of titles won.

Manchester City won the Premier League which means Guardiola is now in front with 26 titles to Mourinho’s 25.

Pep Guardiola titles are as follow: Barcelona (14): Three LaLiga, two Copa del Rey, two Champions Leagues, three Spanish Super Cup, two UEFA Super Cup and two Club World Cup.

Bayern (7): Three Bundesliga, Two DFB Pokal, one UEFA Super Cup and one Club World Cup.

Manchester City (5): Two Premier League, two League Cup and one Community Shield.

The managers ahead of Guardiola in terms of titles won are Alex Ferguson who won 49 titles during his coaching career, Mircea Lucescu with 32 titles, Valeriy Lobanovskyi with 30 titles and Ottmar Hitzfield.

Guardiola still has another opportunity to win another title when his team face Watford in the FA Cup before the end of the season.