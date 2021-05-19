Pep Guardiola admits Manchester City’s shock collapse at Brighton and Hove Albion is a wake-up call ahead of the Champions League final against Chelsea a week on Saturday.

City blew a two-goal advantage to lose 3-2 on a raucous evening on the south coast.

Almost 8,000 jubilant Albion followers were treated to an unforgettable occasion at the Amex Stadium as second-half finishes from Leandro Trossard, Adam Webster and Dan Burn completed a sensational turnaround.

Despite having Joao Cancelo sent off just 10 minutes in, the visitors led 2-0 thanks to an Ilkay Gundogan header and a superb Phil Foden goal, prior to the unexpected capitulation.

And Guardiola, whose team will lift the Premier League trophy after hosting Everton on Sunday, says the uncomfortable experience provides plenty to work ahead of arguably the biggest game in the club’s history.

“Eleven against 11 against Brighton is tough, 11 against 10 is difficult so we have to improve for the final,’ said the Spaniard.





“Unfortunately after 0-2, we conceded a goal so quick and after they push a lot, we were more tired and could not keep the ball as much as possible, we could not do it and unfortunately we lost the game – congratulations Brighton.

“On Sunday, with our people, we are going to lift the trophy. And after we are going to go for the final of the Champions League.

“I am concerned because this is the final of the Champions League, because the opponent is so tough.

“I saw incredible things today in the pitch with 11 against 10 for 80 minutes in the Premier League. We are fortunate to lift the (Premier League) trophy and we did it ourselves. Nobody gave us absolutely anything; nothing.

“That’s why I am so proud of the team; it means how difficult is the Premier League again, and now we’re going to prepare as best as possible for the final of the Champions League.”