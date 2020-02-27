<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Pre-tournament favourites Manchester City have taken a big step to reaching the final eight with an impressive 2-1 away victory at Real Madrid. This has now seen further support on Bettingsites.ng, for them to go on and land their first Champions league title. This of course also comes at a poignant time, with the club looking at a likely ban from European competition, which is currently being appealed.

The round of 16 clash between City and Real Madrid was one of the most exciting draws to have been made and it was fairly close encounter in the opening half. There were limited chances created in the opening 45 minutes, as Pep Guardiola went in the happier manager. The second half was then a similar story but City began to take control of the match, before Isco put the home side ahead against the run of play.

Manchester City then brought on Sterling and he completely changed the match. This firstly saw him combine with De Bruyne, who crossed to Jesus who headed in the equaliser. Minutes later and Sterling was brought down in the area to give the away side a penalty. Kevin De Bruyne netted calmly into the bottom left corner, to give Manchester City a 2-1 lead and his 50th goal for the club.





City then appeared to be heading for a third as Jesus pounced on a ball over the top, only for him to be brought down by Madrid captain Ramos. This saw the Spanish international sent off for the 26th time, but City failed to convert the free-kick.

This turned out to be the end of the match, in what was a historic night for the Premier league champions. They were dominant on the pitch and got their first victory over Real Madrid in the club’s history. City came from behind and showed their heart and why they remain the outright favourites to win the title this season. They are also now in a very promising position ahead of the return leg at the City of Manchester stadium on the 17th of March. City head in with two away goals and will be the strong favourites to progress through to the final eight.

The big question now is whether they will win the competition for the first time in their history? In what appears to be a very open season. The key contenders include the likes of Barcelona, defending champions Liverpool and impressive German champions Bayern Munich.